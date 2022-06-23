Costa Coffee is giving away free drinks this weekend - how to get one

Loyalty members can get a cool frappe or limited edition iced velvet latte for free this weekend (Photo: Getty Images)

Costa Coffee is giving away thousands of free drinks this weekend, but customers will need to be signed up to the loyalty scheme to get one.

The cafe chain is offering coffee fans the chance to enjoy a cool frappe or limited edition iced velvet latte free of charge, for a short time only.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What drinks can I get?

The free drink offer is limited to one per person and cannot be used in conjunction with any other deal.

The freebie will be available from 25 to 30 June 2022 and can be used for any of the following drinks, which usually cost up to £4.60:

- Tropical mango bubble frappé and light dairy swirl- Chocolate fudge brownie frappé and light dairy swirl- Salted caramel frappé and light dairy swirl- Ruby frappé and light dairy swirl- Coffee frappé and cream- Strawberry and cream frappé- Mint choc chip frappé & cream- Chocolate and oat drink iced velvet latte- Vanilla and coconut drink iced velvet latte- Caramel and almond drink iced velvet latte

Any extra syrups, coffee shots, toppings or coffee and milk alternatives that do not come as standard with each drink will be charged for on top.

Menu regulars like iced coffees, iced fruit teas, fruit coolers and lemonades are not included in the deal.

How do I get a free drink?

To claim the freebie you need to be signed up to the Costa Club, which is available to download for free via the App Store or Google Play.

Customers then need to buy a drink from Costa on Friday 24 June and scan the Costa Club mobile app to get the free voucher.

You can do this when buying a drink in participating stores, via click and collect on the app, or when using a self-serve Costa Express machine.