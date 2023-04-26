News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
13 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Cost of living: Thousands will receive benefits early this week due to Bank Holiday - check if you’re affected

Benefit claimants in receipt of Universal Credit, Tax Credits and other financial help may find their payments arrive early this week.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:21 BST- 2 min read
Benefits payments earlier in April due to the May bank holiday (Photo: Adobe)Benefits payments earlier in April due to the May bank holiday (Photo: Adobe)
Benefits payments earlier in April due to the May bank holiday (Photo: Adobe)

Benefit claimants in receipt of Universal Credit, Tax Credits and other financial help may find their payments arrive early this week. This is because there is another Bank Holiday coming up soon - Monday, May 1, which is the early May Bank Holiday.

If you’re due a payment on a Bank Holiday, you will normally get paid on the previous working day. While an early payment may seem like a positive thing, it’s a good idea to keep in mind that you will have to make your money last longer as there will be a longer wait until your next payment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When will I get my benefit payments in May?

If you’d usually receive a benefit payment on Monday, May 1, then you will likely be paid on Friday, April 28. If you’re due to be paid on a different day, you won’t need to do anything - the money will be paid into your account as normal.

Most Popular

    The amount you’re due to be paid will also remain the same. The next Bank Holiday is on Monday, May 8, to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

    If you’re expecting a payment on this date, it is likely you will be paid on Friday, May 5.

    Hide Ad

    Then finally, the last bank holiday of the month is on Monday, May 29.

    Hide Ad

    Benefit payments that would normally arrive on this day should be paid into your bank account on Friday, May 26.

    What should I do if I don’t get paid?

    If your payment doesn’t arrive on the respected date, you should contact the relevant helpline:

    Hide Ad

    Universal Credit

    Call for free: 0800 328 9344

    Hide Ad

    Welsh speaking: 0800 012 1888

    Textphone: 0800 328 1344

    Hide Ad

    Child benefit

    Call for free: 0300 200 3100

    Outside UK: +44 161 210 3086

    Hide Ad

    Tax credits

    Hide Ad

    Call for free: 0345 300 3900

    From outside the UK: +44 2890 538 192

    Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Incapacity Benefit and Employment and Support Allowance

    Call for free: 0800 169 0310

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Textphone: 0800 169 0314

    Relay UK (if you cannot hear or speak on the phone): 18001 then 0800 169 0310

    Keep in mind that phone lines and Job Centres are closed on Bank Holidays, so you’ll have to call on a different day.

    Related topics:BenefitsCost of livingTax CreditsUniversal Credit