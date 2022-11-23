Leisure centre chain Better Leisure has announced it is to reduce its opening hours. This is as a result of the company’s energy bills tripling to £300,000.

The company operates more than 250 sports and leisure facilities across the UK. GLL, which is the parent company of Better Leisure, said that in an effort to cut down on bills some of its centres will have reduced opening hours.

A spokesperson said: "In practice, some centres will open an hour later or close one hour earlier on some days. This will enable us to turn off lighting, plants and equipment at the time of maximum energy use, when it is coldest and darkest. This is also when we are least busy.

"Heating a public swimming pool complex now costs over £300,000, up from under £100,000.”

