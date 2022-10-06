Coldplay has announced it is postponing several shows in its latest world tour due to lead singer Chris Martin’s health.

Coldplay were in the middle of their Music of the Spheres tour which began in March 2022 and due to end in July next year.

The tour itself was postponed until the band could make it environmentally friendly.

They have done so with kinetic dance floors that generate power the more fans dance and have reduced their carbon emissions by 50%.

Coldplay Brazil tour postponed

But, the band have now postponed their upcoming shows as a result of Chris Martin, 45, contracting a “serious lung infection”.

In a statement posted on Coldplay’s social media accounts and website , the band expressed “deep regret” and said the eight postponed shows, all in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil, would be rescheduled for early 2023.

Chris Martin “strict doctor’s orders to rest”

After Martin’s diagnosis, he has been “put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks”, the band wrote.

“We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days … we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’s health,” the statement said.

“We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon,” they added, and thanked fans for their understanding.

Fans fled to the comments section to send Martin their well wishes.

One wrote: ““CHRISSS NOOO. Sending so much love and fast healing vibes. Also brazil i’m so sorry for yall. I know you guys will get to experience more and it will be worth the wait!”

Another wrote: “Please please please take the time to get well fully. We love you guys!”

