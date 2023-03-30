While chocolate eggs are a staple of Easter, Morrisons has released a cheesy twist on the classic treat. The supermarket’s 2023 range features two new cheese egg offerings.

Giving its shoppers a savoury alternative, Morrisons thinks it has the ideal seasonal snack for those without a sweet tooth. Cheese lovers can pick their favourite from either the blue cheese or cheddar options.

Whether you plan to enjoy a cheesy egg to yourself or gift one to a friend or loved one this Easter, they are available in stores nationwide. The handmade treats were released on Wednesday (March 29).

Morrisons is not the only supermarket to release its own cheese eggs for Easter. Marks & Spencers famously released a set of mini eggs in 2020 and last year followed up with a larger egg-shaped block of cheddar.

As the cheesy easter eggs hit Morrisons’ shelves, we take a look at how you can get your hands on one.

Morrisons cheese eggs in 2023 Easter range

Shoppers taking to the dairy aisle in the hope of bagging one of Morrisons’ cheese Easter eggs will need to decide between Lancashire & Cheddar and Stratford Blue Soft Cheese flavours.

