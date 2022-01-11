Check out the 10 essential items for your winter car emergency kit

Being well prepared ahead of a long journey or even just a standard commute can help keep drivers, passengers, and other road users safe.

Some of the most common causes of breakdowns like tyre punctures and flat batteries can be remedied without calling a breakdown service, by keeping the right equipment in the car.

A spokesperson for LeaseCar.uk said: “Driving in winter conditions can often come with its difficulties so it’s always good to be prepared.

“Getting to your destination safe and sound should be a priority for all drivers – so keeping simple items like a cereal bar and a wind-up torch in the car can make all the difference.

“Drivers can store these things in the boot, glove compartment or even behind the seats, so as to not take up too much space.”

Ten essential items for your winter car emergency kit

Reflective triangle

Using a reflective triangle when you break down can help to keep you and other road users safe. The Highway Code states that you should place one around 45 meters behind the vehicle but never use them on motorways.

High visibility jacket

Keeping a high visibility jacket in your car is another great way to alert road users of your presence – they are especially important when it’s dark and you’re trying to locate an emergency phone or wave down help.

Phone charger

A portable phone charger is essential in today’s day and age, the last thing you want is a dead battery when you need to call a recovery service.

Spare tyre and jack

A common cause of breakdowns all year-round is tyre punctures, so it’s always good to ensure your car is carrying a spare one at all times. Remember to keep a jack and wrench in the car too otherwise you won’t be able to change the tyre.

Jump leads

Having a flat battery is also another common breakdown cause – especially during the winter as batteries can be more temperamental. Jump leads are a great investment as they allow you to get a jump-start from another car without having to pay the expense of a breakdown service.

Wind up torch

Checking out your vehicle is a lot easier with a torch and it allows you to save battery on your phone. Make sure to get yourself a wind up version so you never have to worry about having batteries.

First aid kit

First aid kits are easy to get your hands on and are vital in emergency situations when it could take a while for help to reach you. If you have an old kit make sure everything is still sterile and in date.

Map

An old fashioned paper road atlas can help you out in case you get lost and your phone is out of battery, data, or signal, and there aren’t any locals around to ask.

Ice scraper