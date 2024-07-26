Charity supporting single parents brings Blackpool community together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Solo Parents United CIC is helping its members with their businesses by bringing a community together and making lives better for everyone.

Solo Parents United CIC is a registered not for profit organisation to help, support and do what we can to help our single parent families in the UK. We are UK wide but some amazing things are happening in Blackpool at the moment.

Sweet Treatment on Talbot Road is an amazing play cafe for all to enjoy. They have opened their business up to help our members and offering some space up for a unique experience for all families but helps single parents too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday 30th July the first pop up shop is coming to Sweet treatments. Ocean Aesthetics (a single mums business) will be giving facials, lemon bottle treatments, eye last lifts and tints and many more treatments but there is a twist. Children can come and play for £4 in the cafe while the parent has some treatments.

Solo Parents United CIC helping single parents.

A unique experience as do not need to find a sitter for our child to come along great for single parenrs to or others with no childcare. You do not need to have a child to enjoy this experience but it's nice for people with children to have this option. There will be other opportunities too coning up at Sweet treatments aswell keep your eyes peeled on all pages.