Capital Summertime Ball 2023: Line-up including Lewis Capaldi, Anne Marie & Jonas Brothers
The first wave of artists performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball have been announced
Capital’s Summertime Ball has announced the first wave of its 2023 line-up. The London festival is set to return in a couple of months time with tickets on sale April 24 & 25.
Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark announced the news during their Capital Breakfast show this morning with the rest of the line-up confirmed on tomorrow’s show. On Friday, it was confirmed the trio will host the ball due to take place on June 11.
Some of the huge names performing at Capital presents Summertime Ball with Barclaycard are Lewis Capaldi, Joel Corry, and Jess Glynne. Last year’s star studded, one-night-only event, included Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and David Guetta.
Here’s the Capital Summertime Ball 2023 line-up so far.
Capital Summertime Ball 2023 lineup
- Lewis Capaldi
- Anne Marie
- Sigala
- Raye
- Jess Glynne
- Tom Grennan
- Joel Corry
- Mimi Webb
- Zara Larsson
- Jonas Brothers
Capital Summertime Ball 2023 - how to get tickets
To get tickets download the Global Player. Presale tickets will be available exclusively through Global Player from 9am on Monday April 24, and general sale opens at 9am on Tuesday April 25.