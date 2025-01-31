Busy parents are struggling to find time for exercise - with 71 per cent hunting for micro-workouts they can fit around chores.

Research, of 2,000 mums and dads with kids under 18, found 47 per cent think a good time for a micro-workout would be while waiting for food to cook.

And 35 per cent could get some done while waiting for the washing machine to finish its cycle.

Nearly four in 10 (37 per cent) have even used household items to get a quick workout in, lifting bags of sugar or mugs to get some blood pumping.

It also emerged they estimate there are as many as 38 minutes every day when they could be doing something to get fit - like when they're brushing their teeth or waiting for the kettle to boil.

Following the findings, Matalan has teamed up with exercise legend Mr Motivator to come up with a range of exercises busy parents can complete during their day, to keep them moving.

Coined the ‘Daily Dozen’, the 12 moves include a water bottle bicep curl, laundry basket upright row and a dining chair squat.

Parents often prioritise their families over themselves

The day-glo icon, real name Derrick Evans, MBE, said: "We all have the same 24 hours in a day, it’s just a matter of learning how to use them most effectively.

“It may not sound like much, but even one single minute of activity can make a real difference.

“And the good thing about exercise is, it builds up - you start with one minute, then you find yourself going up to five, and before long you’re picking up some really healthy habits.

“The ‘Daily Dozen’ workouts I’ve come up with are 12 simple exercises that can be completed regularly around the home, to suit almost anybody.”

The study also found parents would also prefer working out at home (40 per cent) than in a bespoke gym or leisure centre (30 per cent).

For 58 per cent of these, it’s because their home is in their ‘comfort zone’, while 48 per cent reckon it would help them fit it in around other tasks around the house.

But 71 per cent are too tired for a full workout, while 48 per cent reckon it’s too cold out, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Matalan’s spokesperson added: “Parents often prioritise their families over themselves, but even a few minutes of physical activity can recharge the mind and body.

“Incorporating short, manageable workouts into your day is a powerful way to stay healthy.

“Every little effort, from a quick home workout to a brisk stroll, contributes to better health and well-being.”

Top 10 times perfect for micro-exercise:

Waiting for food to cook When watching TV Waiting for the kettle to boil Waiting for the washing machine to finish Waiting for a tea to brew Waiting for the microwave to ping When on hold on a phone call When brushing my teeth Waiting for the toaster to pop up When waiting for my kids to be ready to leave the house

Mr Motivator’s daily dozen exercises:

Armchair or Dining Chair Squat Water Bottle Bicep Curl Water Bottle Tricep Extension Counter Lunge Wall Sit Laundry Basket Upright Row Towel Shoulder Flexibility Backpack Butt Squeeze Backpack Loaded Waist Trimmer Duck and Dive Pillow Pelvic Floor Squeeze Pillow Pec Press