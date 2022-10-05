Burger King UK has released a series of secret tips and tricks to help customers nationwide make big savings on every visit.

The secret hacks follow research which reveals that 92% of Brits are actively looking for new ways to make their money stretch further as the cost of living continues to rise.

The famous burger chain has spilled the beans on how to hack the YourBurgerKing loyalty scheme and app offers on every order you make with the chain.

So, what are the top tips for saving money on your next Burger King order? Here’s the best Whoppernomic practices from the company themselves.

How can you get involved?

The company is offering 1,500 points to one lucky fan who can one-up the scheme and share their very own Whoppernomics tip on social media.

To get involved all you need to do is download the Burger King app from the app store on your phone and sign up.

After you sign up you’ll be opted in to the loyalty scheme the company launched earlier this year which offers personalised rewards and offers on every purchase.

What are the Burger King top money saving tips?

A spokesperson for Burger King shared the top Whoppernomics they came up with to help you save money on your next order:

A Whopper of an offerIf customers spend £3 on their first click & collect order with Burger King, they can get an infamous flame-grilled Whopper totally FREE . Bag a burger for £1.99, every week, twice a weekHead down to your local restaurant every Monday and Wednesday and get a Plant-Based Whopper or Vegan Royale ( Meat-Free Monday ) or Whopper ( Whopper Wednesday ) for just £1.99. Feed the family for £4.50 eachVia the Burger King app, you can get your hands on two Whopper or Royale meals for £9.99, and two kids meals for £3.99 each. This means you can feed the family for under £18. Free menu items When you spend £15 you can get a free menu item. All you need to do is sign up to YourBurgerKing to start earning 10 points for every £1 spent. 150 points gets you free chips, cheeseburger, hamburger or a regular drink. Nugget of wisdomWhen you order 20 tasty Chicken or Vegan Nuggets via the BK app for just £3.99. A cheesy bite (or 6)Make the most of the fan favourite offer of a whopping six Chilli Cheese bites for just £1.99 when placing your order through the Burger King app – a saving of nearly 15p per delicious bite.​ Get your 6th visit freeThanks to YourBurgerKing, Whopper lovers can get their 6th visit free. Using the 200 free points upon registering and based on the average Burger King customer spending, Burger King found that customers could earn enough points for a totally free meal in less than five visits. Magic your meal out of nothingAfter you sign up to YourBurgerKing, customers will be awarded 200 points, which is enough to claim a free cheeseburger, hamburger or drink without needing to spend a penny. ​ Free burgers every day of the week for studentsUni students up and down the country can get a free burger every day of the week if they show their Student Beans ID at the till. To claim this you must spend £4 and flash the ID to get a flame-grilled Whopper JR free of charge.​ Whopper-ise your BKYou can get a burger, side, fries AND drink for just £4.99 when ordering from the melts menu in-store, via drive-thru or click & collect. ​ Save money and be the first to try new menu itemsNew Burger King menu items are available exclusively via the app first, so loyal customers can have the first taste days before they launch nationwide. The exclusive items often come with a deal too.