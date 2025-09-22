A poll of 2,000 adults found 62 per cent have already attempted to recreate international dishes at home using supermarket ingredients | Shutterstock

Brits have revealed their food bucket lists - eating tapas in Spain, tucking into waffles in Belgium and sampling carbonara in Italy.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 62 per cent have already attempted to recreate international dishes at home using supermarket ingredients, and 69 per cent now aspire to try select foods where they originate from.

Other dishes on the dream menu included moussaka in Greece, with bratwurst in Germany, paella in Spain, and fondue in Switzerland also on wish lists.