Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce engagement on Instagram - here's what they said

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Britney Spears has revealed she is engaged to partner Sam Asghari after being together for more than four years.

The pop superstar shared the news on her Instagram and showed off the diamond engagement ring.

How did they meet - and how long have they been together?

As part of Asghari’s career in performing, in 2016 he was cast in the music video for Slumber Party by Britney Spears.

He said in an interview with Men's Health that between takes on set, he tried to break the ice with Spears.

He said: “She said, “Hi, I’m Britney,” and I said, “I’m sorry. What’s your name again?”

“I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.”

However his initial failed attempt at humour wasn’t enough to put Spears off Asghari, and the two ended up talking more between breaks on set.

Talking to ET Online, Asghari said: “At the music video, we connected. We talked. We talked at the music video about what [we] like to eat - sushi - and then [exchanged] text messages and the next thing you know, [we’re] just like a normal couple.”

Spears announced their relationship on Instagram on New Year’s Day 2017 with a photo of her and Asghari.

Speaking about her relationship, Spears said in a radio interview: “I found his number in my bag. I was like, “He is really cute, this guy is really cute”... So I called him and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

In 2018, Spears shared on Instagram that they had now been together for over a year, writing: “I've been with this man for over a year... everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! @samasghari.”

How did they announce the engagement?

Both Spears and Asghari posted their own announcements on Instagram - Asghari posted a photo in which the two are kissing, but their faces are obscured by Spears’ hand showing off the engagement ring.

Spears posted a video on Instagram with a number of clips of her and Asghari posing with the ring.

In her caption, she wrote: “I can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!”

Also on Instagram, New York City jewellers Forever Diamonds said in its own post that it had designed the ring.

The business reshared a screenshot from Spears’ video and Asghari’s photo, as well as a video of a close up of the ring, revealing the word “lioness” engraved on the inside.

The Forever Diamonds NYC website states that the ring was custom designed by Roman Malayev, and that it has dubbed the design “the Britney”.

It said: “Working hand in hand with Forever Diamonds NY Founder and Master Jeweler Roman Malayev to create this custom design, Sam [Asghari] selected a four carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting.