British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’

Six tourists have been arrested after a British teen was allegedly raped in a hotel room in Magaluf

Police in Spain have arrested six tourists in connection with an alleged rape of a British woman in popular party destination, Magaluf. The attack is said to have taken place on Monday morning (August 15).

The six tourists arrested include five French and one Swiss who are all 20-years-old. According to police, a judge in Mallorca, where Magaluf is located, found there were video clips of the alleged attack on at least one of the suspects’ phones.

Spanish police cited the alleged victim’s statement, saying she met the suspects on Sunday night and later went to the hotel room of one of them, where, she says, she was sexually assaulted by all six tourists. Officers showed up at the hotel after receiving a phone call from security staff, at the hotel who found the 18-year-old woman in a distressed state.

The suspects were detained by police shortly afterwards. The British teen received immediate medical attention and counselling following the alleged incident. The detainees then stood before a judge in a court in Palma de Mallorca on Tuesday.