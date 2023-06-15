The report into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament over ‘Partygate’ has been published. The investigation by the privileges committee has been ongoing for months.

The privileges committee has concluded that Boris Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons on multiple occasions over ‘Partygate’. In its report published today (June 15), the committee found that he misled MPs:

On December 1, 2021 when he told MPs that "all guidance was completely followed in No 10";

On December 8, 2021 when he said "the rules and guidance were followed at all times";

On January 12, 2022 when he said all events were "within the rules and guidance";

And on May 25, 2022 when he told MPs "that the rules and guidance had been followed at all times when he was present at gatherings to wish staff farewell"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee also found that Mr Johnson misled the House when he failed to inform MPs of his knowledge of when rules had been broken. It found that he had "personal knowledge about gatherings which he should have disclosed".

Most Popular

As a result, the privileges committee has concluded that he "committed a serious contempt" of parliament. The committee has "unanimously" recommended that Boris Johnson receive a 90-day suspension from the House of Commons and that he not be given a pass to access parliament.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under investigation by the Commons Select Committee of Privileges over allegations of lying to the House.