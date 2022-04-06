Bloomin’ brilliant tips for your own balcony garden

Top tips to get most from your balcony garden (photo: adobe)

Get gardening!

With spring having officially started on March 20, now is the perfect time to take hold of your outdoor space and get it ready for the warmer months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And to help those living in a flat or smaller space, experts at regulated property buyers Good Move have revealed five top tips to create your own balcony garden.

Having a little green space to call your own is a real benefit for the mind, body and soul. So to help those living in a flat or apartment, regulated property buyers, Good Move offer tips on how to create your very own balcony garden.

Getting ready for spring with correct tools (photo: adobe)

Top tips:

1 Know what can grow there. It’s really important to choose the right kind of plants for growing on a balcony or outdoor apartment space.

2 Consider your balcony’s climate. If your flat gets lots of light, you’ll have better luck with the usual garden plants that flourish with heat and sun.

3 Plan your space carefully. When it comes to creating a balcony garden, you need to think about your space, to ensure you still have time to be outside and enjoy your balcony as well as having a little garden there. If you have vertical wall space on your balcony, attach a tall planter frame for plenty of extra growing room.

4 Don’t overload the space. Most balconies and roof terraces will be pretty sturdy, but if you’re planning on sitting out in your little slice of paradise, don’t overload the floor with heavy terracotta pots, cement, or wet compost, or you risk straining the foundations of your balcony space.

5 Choose your containers carefully. While it’s important to not choose heavy containers for your plants, you should also be careful with really lightweight containers, like plastic pots or beds. Heavy winds could blow them over or even knock them off completely.

Words of gardening advice

Good Move Director Nima Ghasri said: “We hope this guide gives people living in a flat or apartment with balcony space the inspiration to make the most of their area, and add a little oasis of calm and peace to their abode with a balcony garden – perfect for the spring.”