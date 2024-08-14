Blackpool men to cycle 150 miles for a good cause
Two men from Blackpool will cycle back home from Scarborough to raise money for charity.
Myself and my best mate Mike are doing a Charity ride in less than 2 weeks time. Coast to coast
Scarborough to Blackpool, overnight. 1 hit.
We need help to raise an amazing amount for #globalmakesomenoise Please support us. What is a pound or 2 at the end of the day, not a lot at all to the one who donates, but to Make some noise, it means everything.
To donate, visit the justgiving page.
