Blackpool men to cycle 150 miles for a good cause

By Kevin PetersContributor
Published 14th Aug 2024, 11:09 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 13:02 BST
Kevin and Mike taking part in a charity bike rideKevin and Mike taking part in a charity bike ride
Two men from Blackpool will cycle back home from Scarborough to raise money for charity.

Myself and my best mate Mike are doing a Charity ride in less than 2 weeks time. Coast to coast

Scarborough to Blackpool, overnight. 1 hit.

We need help to raise an amazing amount for #globalmakesomenoise Please support us. What is a pound or 2 at the end of the day, not a lot at all to the one who donates, but to Make some noise, it means everything.

To donate, visit the justgiving page.

#globalmakesomenoise

#Coast2Coast

#mammothride

