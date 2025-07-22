Blackpool loses 560 jobs in latest regional employment and pay figures as North West’s businesses shed workers.

Around 560 jobs have been lost in Blackpool in the last year according to latest job market data released this week.

The total number of people on company payroll in the seaside town stood at 59,317 in June according to analysis by the pay and employment platform, WageSight. It comes amidst what looks like a major downturn in the North West jobs market with Manchester businesses shedding 3,360 jobs from the payroll in the year to June 2035, despite median pay inching up to £2,344. Liverpool similarly lost 1,014 jobs in the year to June and a dip in wages. However, median wages in Blackpool were up 6% in June compared to the same month in 2024, standing at £2,213 a month.

Elsewhere in the region Blackburn continued to buck the downturn with employment numbers edging up by 401 people, a modest but positive sign compared to most of its neighbours.

Paul Hebden, Director of WageSight, said: "Employers in Blackpool are consistently choosing to cut back or not replace workers, but the town is not alone. A clear pattern has emerged across the North West.

“However, it’s notable that towns like Blackburn has shown resilience on pay and employment, while major cities like Manchester and Liverpool struggle to maintain job numbers despite steady pay rises.

“It comes amidst an ongoing downturn in employment at a national level. June was the eighth month in a row that UK businesses reported a reduction in people in employment.”

Other towns in the region, such as Warrington and Cheshire East showed stable employment numbers but modest pay gains.

Table 1 - Employment and pay in the North West, powered by WageSight

Date Town Median Monthly Pay (£) Monthly change (£) Monthly change (%) Annual change (£) Annual change (%) Payrolled employees Monthly change Monthly change (%) Annual change Annual change (%) June 2025 Blackburn With Darwen £2,219 12 1 121 6 65,366 13 0 401 1 June 2025 Blackpool £2,213 6 0 118 6 59,317 -164 0 -567 -1 June 2025 Cheshire East £2,554 10 0 131 5 185,401 -192 0 -316 0 June 2025 Cheshire West And Chester £2,498 0 0 134 6 164,029 -65 0 -366 0 June 2025 Liverpool £2,374 -1 0 129 6 216,042 -195 0 -1,014 0 June 2025 Manchester £2,344 4 0 130 6 251,726 -459 0 -3,360 -1 June 2025 Sefton £2,414 4 0 137 6 117,694 -183 0 -640 -1 June 2025 Warrington £2,534 8 0 131 5 101,344 -100 0 -503 0 June 2025 Wirral £2,447 -1 0 145 6 137,411 -76 0 -836 -1

