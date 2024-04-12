Watch: Bird mimicking police sirens confuses officers into thinking their cars were faulty (sound on)
Listen to this hilarious bird's impression of a police siren - which was ‘so accurate’ it left officers believing their cars were faulty.
Video captures the funny moment that left police officers feeling ‘a little bit confused. Thames Valley Police's roads policing team, based at Bicester police station heard a bird mimicking their sirens - leading them to think one of them had a faulty car.
Posting on social media, a spokesperson assured the public it was "100% real and NOT a late April Fools joke". One person replied that the bird ‘should be done for impersonating a police officer’. Watch the video above (sound on).
