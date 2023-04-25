ITV has confirmed which duo will front the reboot for the upcoming series of Big Brother. The broadcaster has revealed AJ Odudu and Will Best are the new hosts of the show, which will return to our screens later this year.

The duo will share the iconic hosting role on the main show, once fronted by Davina McCall and then Emma Willis. Odudu and Best will take centre stage for weekly evictions as they quiz evicted housemates on all the gossip from the world’s most famous house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A TV favourite, Odudu has recently co-hosted the acclaimed revival of The Big Breakfast. She has hosted on Comic Relief and as part of the Eurovision family, and is also known to ITV audiences having presented backstage on The Voice UK and The Voice Kids.

Fellow Big Brother superfan Best has presented shows across major broadcasters including Dance, Dance, Dance for ITV as well as other projects for E4, T4 and BBC Three.

Most Popular

Odudu said of her new hosting role: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn’t be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best added: “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can’t wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a release date for Big Brother 2023?

Big Brother is returning for its twentieth series to its new home of ITV.

A release date for the series reboot is yet to be announced by ITV. However, it has been confirmed the series will air later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad