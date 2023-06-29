New research has revealed "Is your name Wi-Fi, because I’m feeling a connection" is the best chat-up line ever. A survey conducted among single individuals in the UK found this classic ice-breaker is experiencing a surge in popularity, particularly among younger generations.

The study by insights agency Perspectus Global , found around 25% of those aged between 16 and 29, classified as Gen Z, admitted to using cheesy pick-up lines on potential romantic interests. In contrast, only 11% of singles aged 30 to 49, and 9% of those over 50, confessed to employing such tactics.

Interestingly, more than 10% of Gen Z singles stated they prefer delivering chat-up lines through messaging or dating apps rather than in-person interactions. Additionally, nearly 10% acknowledged that pick-up lines can be effective in online dating, with one in 20 admitting to even using AI chatbot Chat GPT to find material for their lines.

The study also discovered females are almost as likely (11%) as males (14%) to use chat-up lines, with the flirty line "Is your name Wi-Fi? Because I’m feeling a connection" deemed the most successful conversation starter for a date.

Other highly-ranked chat-up lines include, "Is your name Google? ‘cause you’re what I’ve been searching for", "Are you on loan? As you’ve got my interest”, and "If being beautiful was a crime, you’d be on the most wanted list.”

Jon Horsley, of Perspectus Global , said: “We wanted to find out what the best (worst) chat up lines are, according to the nation, and were delighted to see that the cheeky introduction is used by both men and women. And if you’re stuck knowing what to say, even after reading our top 20 list, you can always use AI to flirt with your crush.”

25 best chat-up lines in the UK - full list

Is your name WI-FI? Because I’m feeling a connection - 16% Is your name Google? Cause you’re what I’ve been searching for - 15% Are you a parking ticket? Cause you’ve got ‘fine’ written all over you - 15% Should we get coffee? Cause I like you a latte - 14% Are you on loan? As you’ve got my interest - 14% If being beautiful was a crime, you’d be on the most wanted list - 13% If I said you had a beautiful body, would you hold it against me? - 13% What number should I use to text you goodnight? - 13% I believe in following my dreams... so lead the way - 13% Do you work at NASA? Because your beauty is out of this world - 12% Is your name Chamomile? Cause you’re a hot-tea - 12% Is your dad a baker? Because you’re a cutie pie - 12% If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put U and I together - 11% Aside from stealing hearts, what do you do? - 10% I’m no photographer, but I can picture us together - 9% Do you have a name? Or can I call you mine? - 9% Wow, you look a lot like my next girlfriend/boyfriend - 8% Do you know CPR? Because you just took my breath away - 9% Do you know what my shirt is made from? Marriage material - 9% Are you a time traveller? Because I see you in my future - 9% You spend so much time in my dreams, I should charge rent - 8% I am not religious, but you’re the answer to all my prayers - 8% Do you have a map? Because I just got lost in your eyes - 7% Are you Nemo? Cause I’ve been trying to find you - 7% Are you a keyboard? Cause you’re just my type - 7%