The Beast from the East is set to make its rampaging return as parts of the UK have been told to expect snow and chilly sub-zero temperatures. Experts are predicting freezing lows of -11℃, so you better wrap up warm.

Wintery conditions have been forecast to hit once again towards the end of February and stretch out across 10 days into March. It will start with spine tingling gusty winds and rain from Friday (February 17) in the north and push further south after the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even though the UK has been witnessing some rather mild conditions in recent times with highs of 13℃ in a number of regions of the country, it is at night time when the sub-zero temperatures are likely to strike.

It is understood these potentially freezing conditions will be caused by a rare polar phenomenon widely referred to as a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW). It was a main contributor to 2018’s Beat from the East that started at a similar time of year and led to 17 deaths.

Most Popular

Netweather forecaster Nick Finnis said: “A SSW means there could be much colder and wintry weather before spring arrives. They trigger colder conditions in the UK on average two out of every three times they occur.”

Backing up the claims in an official statement, a spokesperson from the Met Office explained: “During February 25 to March 11, a period of colder or much colder temperatures is a possibility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad