The annual BBC Big Weekend is often one of the most anticipated music events of the year as the 2023 event takes place from Camperdown Park, in Dundee. This year, big names in the world of music are set to headline, including Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Rudimental.

The event takes place over Friday, Saturday and Sunday from May 26-28, with over 35,000 people set to visit Camperdown Park. This is the second time the festival will be held in Dundee after it hosted the event in 2006, headlined by Muse.

If you’re lucky enough to be attending the Radio 1 Big Weekend in Dundee, here is all you need to know.

Radio 1 Big weekend tickets

Tickets for the Radio 1 Big Weekend dance event on Friday are still available from Ticketmaster . Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are sold out.

Radio 1 Big weekend Dundee: Full line up and set times

Friday 26th May

Future Sounds Stage

19:00 – 19:50 Jamie XX

19:50 – 20:20 LF System

20:20 – 20:50 Jay G

20:50 – 21:20 Danny Howard

21:20 – 21:50 Ben Helmsley

21:50 – 22:20 Denis Sulta

22:25 – 23:25 Pete Tong b2b Sarah Story

Saturday 27th May

Main Stage

12:30 – 13:10 Jonas Brothers

13:40 – 14:20 ArrDee

14:50 – 15:20 Mimi Webb

16:00 – 16:40 Tom Grennan

17:30 – 18:00 Joel Corey

18:50 – 19:30 Jess Glynne

20:05 – 20:35 Thirty Seconds to Mars

21:15 – 22:15 The 1975

Future Sounds Stage

12:55 – 13:25 The Snuts

13:55 – 14:25 Self Esteem

14:55 -15.30 Romy

16:00 -16.35 Piri

17:05 -17.40 Pales Waves

18:10 -18.50 Headie One

19.20-20.05 FLO

20.45-21.45 Rudimental

Sunday 28th May

Main Stage

12:30 – 13:15 Wet Leg

13:45 – 14:15 Zara Larsson

14:50 – 15:20 Nothing but Thieves

15:55 – 16:35 Anne Marie

17:10 – 17:50 Becky Hill

18:35 – 19:10 Niall Horan

19:50 – 20:30 Royal Blood

21:15 – 22:15 Lewis Capaldi

Future Sounds Stage

13:05 -13.35 Georgia

14.05-14.35 Cat Burns

15.05-15.45 Inhaler

16.10-16.50 Cassyette

17.15-17.45 Ashnikko

18.20-19.00 Arlo Parks

19.30-20.10 Raye

20.45-21.45 Sub Focus

Radio 1 Big Weekend door opening times

On Friday gates will open at 3pm and the event will finish at around 11pm.

On Saturday and Sunday the doors to the festival will open at 10.30am. The event will end at around 10pm.

Radio 1 Big Weekend Travel information

People are being advised to expect significant travel disruption across Dundee and surrounding areas as tens of thousands of festival-goers attend Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park. Motorists and people using public transport are being asked to plan ahead for the weekend as journey times are likely to be longer.

According to Dundee City Council, there will be significant disruption on the A90 Kingsway near Camperdown as a major roundabout and access road closures are put in place to ensure public safety for those walking to and from the park. Traffic will also be restricted on the A923 Coupar Angus Road, with major diversions in place.

General public transport is also likely to be much busier as people make their way to and from the event, and also in and out of Dundee. Dundee City Council has produced a transport section on its website outlining how closures will affect roads .

Radio 1 Big Weekend weather forecast

According to the Met Office, the forecast for the Radio 1 Big Weekend in Dundee is set to be sunny and dry with some clouds. On Friday, temperatures will reach highs of 15°C and lows of 9°Cwith sunny intervals.

On Saturday, the Met Office are predicting a cloudy day with some sun possible, highs of 18°C and lows of 9°C. On Sunday, conditions will stay cloudy with highs of 13°C and lows of 6°C.

Radio 1 Big Weekend food and drink

There will be plenty of food options available at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, including child friendly options and vegan, vegetarian and gluten free choices. Festival-goers will be able to choose from a number of Scottish food traders using locally sourced ingredients to create a variety of options including homemade pizzas, veggie and vegan dishes, curries, burgers, fish & chips, loaded fries and much more. There will also be a selection of ice cream vendors and sweet treats available across the event site.

There will be a broad selection of hot and cold beverages on offer as well as a number of bars within the arena serving beers, ciders, wines and spirits, some of which will come from local suppliers. A Challenge 25 Policy will be in operation and you may be asked for ID to verify your age when purchasing alcohol.

