The BBC is set to honour 100 years of broadcasting to the British public with a week of special programming. The 100th anniversary TV schedule will include some of the nations favourite programmes including Jodie Whittaker’s last appearance as Doctor Who on Sunday.

The BBC - officially known as the British Broadcasting Corporation - was founded on October 18 1922. The broadcaster has been home to some of the country’s longest running TV and Radio shows such as Doctor Who, Blue Peter, and the Archers.

James Stirling, BBC 100 Executive Editor said: "During our special week of BBC 100 content, audiences can look forward to a mix of exciting new commissions alongside some of our best-loved shows, as they mark a century of broadcasting in their own unique way. There really is something for everyone and we’re looking forward to sharing this moment with audiences across the UK and beyond."

Here’s everything you can expect from the BBC ’s 100 anniversary TV schedule.

What is coming to the BBC for the 100th anniversary TV schedule?

Strictly Come Dancing will be putting on a BBC 100 special episode

Strictly Come Dancing

This week’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing will see celebs and their fellow pros deliver star-studded performances inspired by well-known theme songs and tunes from the BBC, including EastEnders and The Apprentice.

Kid’s TV: Surprising Story

The BBC are set to take the audience on a journey of nostalgia with Blue Peter’s Konnie Huq as she presents some of the greatest highlights of children’s TV from the last century. Listeners can also enjoy as BBC rewinds to the first ever broadcast of Children’s Hour in 1922.

The Repair Shop

King Charles III is set to make an appearance on the much-adored maintenance and crafts show. The episode will air on October 26 but was filmed before Charles ascended the throne.

Doctor Who: The Power Of The Doctor

In the BBC 100 special, the thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker will make her final appearance in a 90-minute marathon. The historic show will feature a few of the Doctor’s greatest enemies including the Daleks, Cybermen and The Master.

Full BBC TV Schedule for 100 year anniversary

Jodie Whittaker is saying her Doctor Who farewell. Picture: PA Photo/James Pardon/BBC Studios

BBC One

Saturday, October 22

18:40 Strictly Come Dancing: Celebrating BBC 100

Sunday, October 23

17:45 Antiques Roadshow: 100 Years of The BBC

19:30 Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor

Wednesday, October 26

20:00 The Repair Shop: Centenary Special

21:00 Kids’ TV: The Surprising Story

Saturday, October 29

10:00 Saturday Kitchen Live

BBC Two

Saturday, October 22

19:00 How The BBC Began: Part 1

Sunday, October 23

21:00 Una Marson: Our Lost Caribbean Voice

Thursday, October, 27

21:00 The Love Box in Your Living Room with Harry Enfield & Paul Whitehouse

Saturday, October 29

19:00 How The BBC Began Part 2

