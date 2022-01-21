‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Singer Meat Loaf pictured in 2013 (Getty)

The singer Meat Loaf has died aged 74, a statement on the artist’s official Facebook page said.

The singer, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, has sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular musical offerings.

The statement said: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

“From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”