Banks closing: Full list of 76 branches that will close for good in May including Lloyds, Halifax & NatWest
Nearly 80 bank branches are set to close across the UK in May alone as millions make the shift to online services.
More than 75 bank branches across the UK are set to close for good this month in a further blow for the UK high street. Branches from major banks such as Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Halifax will all down shutters for the final time across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
It comes as a Which? study found that more than 5,500 bank and building society branches have shut their doors since 2015. The closures are thought to stem from millions shifting to online services in order to manage their money.
If you’re worried about your branch closing, you can always switch to another bank that has a branch open in your area. People also have access to most bank services at their local Post Office.
Here is the full list of bank branches set to close for good in the UK in May 2023.
Full list of UK bank branches closing in May 2023
Barclays
- 19 Fleet Street, London, England, EC4Y 1AA - May 3, 2023
- 56 High Street, Watton England, IP25 6AF - May 3, 2023
- 7 High Street, Chislehurst, England, BR7 5AB - May 4, 2023
- 19 Church Street, St Helens, England, WA10 1BG - May 4, 2023
- 221 Watling Street, Radlett, England, WD7 7AJ - May 5, 2023
- Market Place, Leyburn, England, DL8 5BQ - May 5, 2023
- 3 Ely Valley Road, Talbot Green, Wales, CF72 8AL - May 5, 2023
- 2 New Street, Oundle, England, PE8 4EB - May 5, 2023
HSBC
- 20-22 Railway Road, Coleraine, Northern Ireland, BT52 1PD - CLOSED - May 2, 2023
- Bank Square, Wilmslow, England, SK9 1AR - CLOSED - May 2, 2023
- Alexandra House, The Quay, Bideford, England, EX39 2AF - CLOSED - May 2, 2023
- 21 Market Place, Gainsborough, England, DN21 2BU - CLOSED - May 2 -2023
- 279 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay,England, NE26 2SW - CLOSED- May 2 22023
- 18 Broad Street, Launceston, England,PL15 8AQ - CLOSED- May 2, 2023
- 26 Biggin Street, Dover, England, CT16 1BJ - May 9, 2023
- 5 High Street, Brecon, Wales, LD3 7AH - May 9, 2023
- 104 Front Street, Arnold, England, NG5 7EG - May 9, 2023
- 186 Broadway, Didcot,England, OX11 8RP - May 9, 2023
- Wellington Square, Minehead, EnglandTA24 5LH - May 9, 2023
- 23 Market Street, Brighouse, EnglandHD6 1AR - May 16, 2023
- 4 King Street, Stroud, EnglandGL5 3DS - May 16, 2023
- 4 Baxtergate, Whitby, EnglandYO21 1BD - May 16, 2023
- 1 High Street, Stamford, England, PE9 2AL - May 16, 2023
- 1 Great Cornbow, Halesowen, EnglandB63 3AD - May 16, 2023
- 17 East Street, Bridport, England, DT6 3JZ - May 23, 2023
- 125 Church Road, Hove, England, BN3 2AN - May 23, 2023
- 46 Market Hill, Sudbury, England, CO10 2ES - May 23, 2023
- Barras Street, Liskeard,England, PL14 6AE - May 23, 2023
- 36 Market Place, Fakenham, England, NR21 9DA - May 23, 2023
- 27 Gloucester Road, Filton, England, BS7 0SQ - May 30, 2023
- 25-29 Murraygate, Dundee, Scotland, DD1 2EE - May 30, 2023
- 109 High Street, Waltham Cross, England, EN8 7AJ - May 30, 2023
- 11 Hinckley Road, Leicester, England, LE3 0LG - May 30, 2023
- 15 High Street,Market Harborough, England, LE16 7NN - May 30, 2023
- 37 High Street,Stourport-On-Severn, England, DY13 8BD - May 30, 2023
Lloyds
- 8 Marylebone High Street, London, England, W1U 4NN – May 3, 2023
- 132 Bramford Road, Ipswich, England, IP1 4AB – May 4, 2023
- 1C Church Street, Weybridge, England, KT13 8DA – May 10, 2023
- 17 Heath Road, Twickenham, England, TW1 4AW – May 11, 2023
- 14 High Street, Whitstable, England, CT5 1BH – May 11, 2023
- The Square, Beeston, England, NG9 1EF – May 11, 2023
- 9 High Street, Lampeter, Wales, SA48 7BQ - May 15, 2023
- 232 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, England, S66 1AA – May 15, 2023
- 189 Shenley Road, Borehamwood, England, WD6 1AW – May 22, 2023
- 1 Beach Road, Littlehampton, England, BN17 5HY – May 23, 2023
TSB
- Bank Street, Aberfeldy, Scotland, PH15 2BB - May 16, 2023
- 37 Castlegate, Newark, England, NG24 1BD - May 9, 2023
- 9 Manchester Street, Luton, England, LU1 2QB - May 30, 2023
- 61 High Street, Banbury, England, OX16 5JR - May 31, 2023
- 13-15 High Street, Keynsham, England, BS31 1DP - May 2, 2023
- 1 Bridge Street, Evesham, England, WR11 4SQ - May 4, 2023
- 1 Braidcraft Place, Glasgow, Scotland, G53 5EU - May 17, 2023
- 675 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, England, WN5 8AH - May 11, 2023
- 1 Broad Street, Kirkwall, Scotland, KW15 1HE - May 24, 2023
NatWest
- Dunstable, 4 High Street North, England, LU6 1JU - May 3, 2023
- Maidstone, 197 Sutton Road, England, ME15 9BT - May 4, 2023
- Exeter, 18 St. Thomas Centre, England, EX4 1DE - May 9, 2023
- Bootle, 329 Stanley Road, England, L20 3EH - May 10, 2023
- Crawley, Gatwick Road, England, RH10 9RF - May 11, 2023
- Frome, 4 Market Place, England, BA11 1AE - May 11, 2023
- Broadwater, 5 Broadwater Street East, England, BN14 9AB - May 16, 2023
- Colwyn Bay, 2 Abergele Road, Wales, LL29 7WY - May 17, 2023
- Ilminster, 10 East Street, England, TA19 0AA - May 18, 2023
- London, 10 Marylebone High Street, England, W1U 4BT - May 23, 2023
- Sheerness, 29 High Street, England, ME12 1NU - May 24, 2023
- Llansamlet, Phoenix Way, Wales, SA7 9FS - May 25, 2023
- Cranbrook, High Street, England, TN17 3EA - May 30, 2023
- Torquay, 128 Newton Road, England, TQ2 7AD - May 31, 2023
Halifax
- 4/6 North End Road, Golders Green, England, NW11 7PL – May 3, 2023
- 171/173 Putney High Street, Putney, England, SW15 1TE – May 4, 2023
- 1513 London Road, Norbury, England, SW16 4AE – May 4, 2023
- 79 Victoria Road, Surbiton, England, KT6 4NS – May 10, 2023
- 269/271 Chingford Mount Road, Chingford, England, E4 8LP – May 15, 2023
- 20 Fore Street, Redruth, England, TR15 2BD – May 16, 2023
- 47 Queensway, Bletchley, England, MK2 2ZW – May 18, 2023
- 71 High St, Sheerness, England, ME12 1NE, - May 18 2023