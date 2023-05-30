News you can trust since 1873
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled over allergy and choking fears

Shoppers at Asda and Lidl have been issued an urgent warning after some products have been recalled.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 30th May 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has recalled products affecting customers at Asda and Lidl. The regulator has issued the warning over fears they could pose an allergy and choking risk to customers.

The FSA is urging shoppers with any of the affected items to not eat them and return them to the store where they bought them as soon as possible. When returning recalled items, customers are eligible for a refund, even without a receipt.

Below is a full list of recalled items.

FSA recalled items from Asda and Lidl

    Asda 

    • OMV! Mac ‘N’ No Cheese
    • Pack size: 400g
    • Affected batches: Use by date of June 1, June 2 and June 3, 2023
    • Barcode: 5063089021903
    A warning by the Food Standards Agency reads: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it."

    Lidl 

    • Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts
    • Pack size: 100g
    • Lot number: L3083A112
    • Best before date: December 19, 2023
    Lidl stated that all stock with the best before date of December 19, 2023 should not be consumed should it feature the specific lot number. The recall read: "Lidl GB is recalling the above-mentioned product due to the potential presence of foreign bodies (plastic) which may present a choking hazard."

