Art in Mayfair 2022: Bond Street and the Royal Academy announce art festival

The world-leading fashion brands of Bond Street will come together with the Royal Academy of Arts for six weeks in London's Mayfair.

Kalliopi Lemon, 'Bag of Aspirations', presented by Gazelli Art House for Art in Mayfair 2020 (pictured below)

Contemporary British Artist Mali Morris has been invited to design the flags flags that will hang above Bond Street. Morris’s multi-layered canvases explore the language of painting and its ever-changing expressive possibilities. Her focus is colour, light and space.

For her Art in Mayfair flag designs, Mali has worked carefully to scale, thinking about how the designs will read across the vast space of Bond Street.

Bond Street will collaborate with the Royal Academy to showcase installations, pop-up events anddynamic activations that will transform the neighbourhood into a live exhibition in recognition ofMayfair’s rich art heritage.