Ant and Dec have revealed an extra special series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will be hitting our screens in 2023.

The new series will be filmed in South Africa and will air on ITV in 2023.

I’m A Celebrity...South Africa will feature previous camp mates from the past 20 years.

The Georgie duo announced the news on their Twitter account: “South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023.”

An ITV spokesperson added that names will be announced “in due course”.

Fans were thrilled to hear the news of the South Africa series and flooded to Twitter.

One said: “So excited to see who will be in the show!!”

Another wrote: “Yes an all stars version, we needed this!”

However lots of fans were concerned that it would mean there wouldn’t be a normal series this year but the pair said it’s in addition to the award winning show I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! which will be returning to Australia as planned later this year.