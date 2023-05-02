A number of high-profile celebrities have been invited to attend the historic coronation of King Charles III. Among the famous faces are presenting duo Ant and Dec, singer and songwriter Lionel Richie and clever magician Dynamo.

Ant and Dec - who host I'm A Celebrity….Get Me Out - have been invited as goodwill ambassadors for The Prince’s Trust. Both have been ambassadors for the charity for more than twenty years and have helped young people find careers in the media industry.

Declan Donnelly said: "We're incredibly proud to have partnered with the Prince's Trust on this project over the last two years - and we hope we can help change many more young lives together in the years ahead."

Ant McPartlin added: “Our Making It In Media course with The Prince’s Trust is a real passion project for us.

“There are so many roles in TV and media that young people may have never considered as a career. We want to help young people find out more about the industry."

Singer Lionel Richie will play an integral role at the coronation, which takes place in London on Saturday, May 6. Richie, famed for his hit songs Hello and Easy, was named chairman for the charity group in 2019.

Lionel Richie is set to perform at King Charles' coronation

He will perform on stage at that concert. Other performers include Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench.

Another high-profile alumni of the charity invited to the event is magician Dynamo. Dynamo – also known as Steven Frayne - credits the charity for changing his life after being bullied at school and growing up in a “rough” estate in Bradford.

He said: “"The Prince's Trust gave me the support no one else would and it changed my life - that's real magic.,"

Which celebrities have been invited to the coronation?

