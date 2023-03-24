Gaming buffs will be overjoyed to find out that Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Amazon Luna, is now available in the UK. The service - which is being dubbed the gaming equivalent of ‘Netflix’ was launched in the US in October 2020.

Starting today, Amazon Luna is available to customers in the UK, Canada and Germany as well as the U.S. The company offers a variety of game libraries including a small selection to those who already pay their monthly Prime subscription.

Customers who want to access more of what the service has to offer can subscribe to bundles Amazon is calling “Channels.” One of the options is Amazon Luna Plus, which costs £8.99 and gives you access to games such as Devil May Cry 5, Metro Exodus, and Resident Evil 2.

Another option is Ubisoft Plus, priced at a more expensive £14.99 per month. However, this comes with an extensive gaming library of new releases and premium editions.

Users of the service won’t need to splash out for a Luna console but can purchase an official Luna Wireless Controller if desired. However, this isn’t necessary as some third-party controllers may already be compatible with the service.

