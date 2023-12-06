For those sick of the joyful classics, here are some alternative Christmas Day watching options.

After the festivities of Christmas Day, there’s nothing better than sitting down in front of the TV to enjoy Christmas movies or television shows.

But if the King’s Speech and the dramatic soap storylines aren’t for you, we have compiled a list of ‘alternative’ Christmas content to devour with your nearest and dearest on the big day.

Netflix

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

Starring big movie names such as Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery is a Christmas comedy guaranteed to get you belly laughing. However, there is a twist as Bateman and Rudolph do not know what the script entails and must improvise their way through the movie.

Click and Collect

Click and Collect is 2018 Christmas comedy movie starring Stephen Merchant and Asim Chaudry. In the feel-good movie, a man and his overly-friendly neighbour must drive across the country to pick up a present.

Costco at Christmas

In a one-off special Costco at Christmas, documentary makers take a look into how the huge membership-based shop handles Christmas time.

Elves

Don’t be fooled by the title, which we usually associate with the adorable toy makers. Elves is a six-part series which focuses on a family on Christmas vacation when they discover a creature that haunts their holiday home.

Disney+

The Disney Holiday Sing-A-Long

For those who definitely bring out the karaoke machines at Christmas, The Disney Holiday Sing-A-Long is the perfect accompaniment. The one-off special shows various celebrities singing Christmas classic songs, with encouragement to join along from home.

Die Hard

It’s been a debate for many years whether this action packed Bruce Willis franchise is a Christmas movie or not. Well, for those who are adamant it is, the movies are available on Disney+ to enjoy on Christmas Day.

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

For those Lego and Star Wars fans, this is the perfect watch on Christmas Day. The Christmas comedy is enjoyable for all of the family, as we see Star Wars characters in Lego form take on an adventure at Christmas.

Adult Animation Christmas Episodes

From Bob’s Burgers to Family Guy, Disney+ is home to some of the best adult animation series. For those who love a rewatch of their favourites, Disney+ has a whole section dedicated to Christmas episodes from the beloved, while sometimes inappropriate TV shows.

Fancy watching something a little different this Christmas? Look no further.

Amazon Prime Video

The Night Before

For those after a Christmas movie that certainly strays from tradition, The Night Before is a good choice. Starring Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie as three best friends, the trio make it their mission to have the best night of their lives on Christmas Eve.

Gremlins

While Gremlins certainly starts off cute, it might not be one to watch with the kids this Christmas. The ‘alternative’ Christmas classic from 1984, follows the creatures when they turn evil, and try to destroy Christmas.

Santa’s Slay

The 2005 horror movie Santa’s Slay, follows an evil Santa Claus and his violent, murderous ways. In this twist on the usually cheery Santa Claus, the man in the red suit is actually a demon who lost a bet with an angel.