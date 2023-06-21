Nintendo debuted their 2023 Nintedo Direct on Wednesday (June 21) with some big announcements on what is coming to the Switch console in the next year. The 40-minute livestream had a focus on Switch games and including dates for Mario Kart 8’s Booster Course Wave 5 and Pokemon Scarlet/Violet DLC

The Japanese gaming company also made some big announcements including the reveal of Super Mario Bros: Wonder and a new Princess Peach game. Nintendo were the last of the three major gaming companies to make their gaming announcements, following in the footsteps of the Xbox Showcase earlier this month, and the PlayStation Showcase in May.

Nintendo’s Direct comes as many gaming companies and developers have chosen to broadcast their own events after pulling out of the now cancelled, gaming trade event E3. If you missed the event and still want to watch the full Nintendo Direct, then it’s still available on the Nintendo YouTube channel .

Here’s every game announced during the Nintendo Direct:

Games announced in Nintendo Direct