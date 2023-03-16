Alison Hammond is set to be announced as the new presenter of Channel 4 flagship show, Great British Bake Off, according to reports. It’s yet another huge step up for the Birmingham born television host who, only weeks ago, co-hosted the BAFTA Awards alongside Oscar nominated actor, Richard E. Grant.

Richard Osman, presenter of hit BBC game show, Pointless, said Hammond was a “great choice”. He tweeted: “Alison Hammond as new 'Bake Off' host is the perfect booking. What a great choice,” he said.

Hammond shot to fame following her appearance on the third series of reality television show, Big Brother, in 2002. Soon after leaving the Big Brother house, she was snapped up by daytime television show, This Morning, where she would eventually go on to present the programme every Friday with co-host Dermot O’Leary.

Social media was awash with reaction to the news that Hammond could be making her way into television’s most famous tent later this year. “Amazing news: @AlisonHammond is joining The Great British Bake Off! She will host the show with Noel Fielding later this summer #GBBO,” tweeted Birmingham entrepreneur Luke Addis.

Siân Welby, who co-hosts Capital Radio Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp and Chris Stark, tweeted: “WhAAATTTT AMAZING!!!” while TV critic and broadcaster, Scott Bryan said “Alison Hammond was once a contestant on Celeb Bake Off. She thought her oven doors went missing. Absolute icon.”

Alison Hammond attends the BAFTA Film Awards 2023. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

If Hammond is confirmed as the new presenter she will replace comedian Matt Lucas who announced he was stepping down from Great British Bake Off in December 2022. Noel Fielding, who co-presented the show with Lucas said “I will really miss your spark and huge smile in the tent”.

