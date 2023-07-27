Aldi is set to create more than 800 jobs as it plans to open a host of new stores across the UK between now and Christmas. Roles available will include managerial positions, caretakers and cleaners, as well as store apprentices.

The supermarket is opening new stores in towns and cities across the UK, such as Oldham, Flitwick and Coventry, as well as “many others up and down the country”. The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which has over 990 stores, currently employs around 40,000 people in the UK.

Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, and £12.85 per hour inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Recruitment director at Aldi UK, Kelly Stokes said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams across the country.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”

It comes as Aldi has been crowned the cheapest supermarket for the 13th month in a row – with the average price of a basket of groceries costing £75.25 – according to research from consumer research company Which?

Aldi's version, called Pearl Cast Iron Casserole Dish, has gained popularity since its launch last year and remains a favourite among shoppers.

Aldi also recently slashed the price of fruit and veg in stores by more than 30%.

Aldi: How to apply for jobs

