ChatGPT appears to be down for users around the world, with complaints about issues with parent company OpenAI.

According to website health monitor Down Detector, ChatGPT - the artificial intelligence chat bot - is down. Hundreds of reports have been logged saying OpenAI is down and the chat bot not working. The site states the status of openAI’s website is “outage on chat.openai.com”, with multiple issues reported over the last few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OpenAI’s generative artificial intelligence tool saw its latest update this month. The update followed the massive success of the company’s ChatGPT software last year.

ChatGPT was launched in November 2022, and quickly garnered attention over its humanlike responses and self learning. The app has proven capable of performing multiple tasks, with the latest update, GPT-4, reportedly having recreated classic video games in just seconds, as well as interacted with human workers to complete real-life tasks.

Most Popular

The welcome screen for the OpenAI “ChatGPT” app is displayed on a laptop screen on February 03, 2023 in London, England.