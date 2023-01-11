Strange “goose barnacles” that were “hitching a ride” on a huge log washed up on a beach in the UK over the weekend, much to the delight of a local photographer. The creatures may look like something from another planet, but they’re actually a rare delicacy worth thousands of pounds and one of the most expensive food ingredients in the world.

John Jennings , a photographer who often takes to the shore around Bournemouth to snap the local wildlife, is understood to be the first to come across the mysterious object which had washed up close to Boscombe Pier after a bout of stormy weather. He later posted a picture of the “alien-looking” phenomenon on his Instagram , saying it was “a rare gift from the ocean”.

Also known as “percebes”, goose barnacles are said to have a sweet taste - some describe the flavour as a cross between a clam and a lobster. They live far out at sea and are usually only seen when they’re attached to ships or drift onto beaches.

The sea creatures are a delicacy in countries like Spain and Portugal, but have been known to wash up on UK shores after storms, with a walker in Wales making a similar discovery on the Criccieth shoreline in November last year. Goose barnacles feed on plankton and detritus, capturing it from the water with their specially adapted legs.

The goose barnacles washed up on a beach in Bournemouth. The sea creatures are a rare delicacy that sell for up to £80 a kilo. Photo by John Jennings on Instagram @horizonjphotography