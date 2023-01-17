News you can trust since 1873
13 best UK spas 2023 revealed including luxury Lake District & Cotswold retreats

The best UK spas have been revealed for 2023 - here’s where to book if you need a spot of relaxation

By Chelsie Sewell
1 hour ago - 2 min read

If you’re struggling with January blues, a trip to the spa could be what is needed to get you back on track. Whether you’re in desperate need of some pampering, or you just feel like aimlessly floating around in a pool, a trip to one of these stunning spas could be just the ticket.

With hundreds of spas dotted across the country, hidden within beautiful country houses or overlooking the stunning Lake District there is a spa for everyone no matter where you are in the world. As the new year gets underway, and you start planning your annual spa trip, we have found the best in the UK according to the travel experts.

Conde Nast Traveller has listed its top 13 spas in the UK for this year. So whether you want to get away and find somewhere new, or find a spa nearby, take a look to see where you can go for some relaxation in 2023.

The best UK spas have been revealed
    Best spas in the UK for 2023

    1. Chewton Glen, Hampshire

    Best for: treehouse highs

    Where: Chewton Glen, Christchurch Road, New Milton, Hampshire BH25 6QS

    2. Coworth Park, Berkshire

    Best for: gleaming grandeur

    Where: Coworth Park, Blacknest Road, Ascot, Berkshire

    3. Lime Wood, Hampshire

    Best for: keen foodies

    Where: Lime Wood, Beaulieu Road, Lyndhurst, Hampshire

    4. Fairmont Windsor Park

    Best for: no-expense-spared luxury

    Where: Bishopsgate Road, Englefield Green, Egham

    5. Lucknam Park, Wiltshire

    Best for: Bucolic charm

    Where: Lucknam Park, Colerne, Chippenham, Wiltshire

    6. Dormy House, Worcestershire

    Best for: just lazing around

    Where: Dormy House, Willersey Hill, Broadway, Worcestershire

    7. The Scarlet, Cornwall

    Best for: back-to-nature hideaway

    Where: The Scarlet, Tredragon Road, Mawgan Porth, Cornwall

    8. The Gainsborough Bath Spa, Bath

    Best for: ancient treatments with a twist

    9. Calcot and Spa, Gloucestershire

    Best for: all the family

    Where: Calcot Manor & spa, Near Tetbury, Gloucestershire

    10. Barnsley House, Gloucestershire

    Best for: anti-ageing techniques

    Where: Barnsley House, Cirencester, Gloucestershire

    11. Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire

    Best for: party animals

    Where:  Soho Farmhouse, 1 Tracey Farm Cottages, Great Tew, Chipping Norton, Cotswolds

    12: Yeotown, Devon

    Best for: effective cleansing

    Where: Yeotown, Snapper, Devon

    13. Gilpin Hotel and Lake House, Lake District

    Best for: splendid isolation

    Where: Gilpin Hotel and Lake House, Crook Road, Windermere, the Lake District

