Latest Blackpool planning applications inc changes to Tesco, a hotel & a former hair salon
In total, 14 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool and the Fylde between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19.
Application: 25/0753
Location: 77 Luton Road, Blackpool FY5 3QX
Validated: Monday, October 20
Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension.
Application: 25/0754
Location: Forshaws Hotel, Talbot Square, Blackpool FY1 1ND
Validated: Monday, October 20
Proposal: Internal refurbishment involving cosmetic upgrades, demolition of selected internal walls within the basement, ground floor and first floor, two new staircases within the basement and ground floor and refit of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing system using existing service routes.
Application: 25/0751
Location: 9 Bletchley Close, Blackpool FY4 4ZB
Validated: Monday, October 20
Proposal: Formation of increased parking to front of existing property and installation of 600mm high wrought iron rail to frontage.
Application:
Location: 120A Coronation Street, Blackpool FY1 4QQ
Validated: Tuesday, October 21
Proposal: Use of ground floor as 1 self contained flat.
Application: 25/0705
Location: 38-40 Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool FY5 3QL
Validated: Tuesday, October 21
Proposal: Installation of 1 internally illuminated logo panel and 1 internally illuminated ATM surround
Application: 25/0745
Location: Tesco Stores LTD Clifton Retail Park, Clifton Rd, Blackpool FY4 4UJ
Validated: Wednesday, October 22
Proposal: Installation of 1394 x 500WP, solar PV panels with a system size of up to 697kwp to roof.
Application: 25/0663
Location: 10 Pennystone Road, Blackpool FY2 9HL
Validated: Wednesday, October 22
Proposal: Erection of two semi-detached dwelling houses with associated garages, landscaping and parking. (Application under section 73 to vary conditions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 18, 19, and 21 attached to planning application 21/0007 to amend site, internal layout, and elevation plans, agree materials and profiling, agree boundary treatments, agree drainage details, agree soft landscaping and ecological enhancement, and agree construction management plan).
Application: 25/0757
Location: Units C & D, Building 3, Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool FY4 2RP
Validated: Wednesday, October 22
Proposal: Installation of roof mounted 24.3kW solar panels (Prior Approval)
Location: 43 Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 1LL
Validated: Thursday, October 23
Proposal: Installation of new shop front.