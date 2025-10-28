Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week.

In total, 14 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool and the Fylde between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19.

Application: 25/0753

Location: 77 Luton Road, Blackpool FY5 3QX

Validated: Monday, October 20

Proposal: Erection of a single storey rear extension.

Application: 25/0754

An application has been submitted for Forshaws Hotel. | Google Maps

Location: Forshaws Hotel, Talbot Square, Blackpool FY1 1ND

Validated: Monday, October 20

Proposal: Internal refurbishment involving cosmetic upgrades, demolition of selected internal walls within the basement, ground floor and first floor, two new staircases within the basement and ground floor and refit of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing system using existing service routes.

Application: 25/0751

Location: 9 Bletchley Close, Blackpool FY4 4ZB

Validated: Monday, October 20

Proposal: Formation of increased parking to front of existing property and installation of 600mm high wrought iron rail to frontage.

Application:

This former hair salon is to become a flat | Google Maps

Location: 120A Coronation Street, Blackpool FY1 4QQ

Validated: Tuesday, October 21

Proposal: Use of ground floor as 1 self contained flat.

Application: 25/0705

Location: 38-40 Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool FY5 3QL

Validated: Tuesday, October 21

Proposal: Installation of 1 internally illuminated logo panel and 1 internally illuminated ATM surround

Application: 25/0745

An application has been submitted for the Tesco at Clifton Retail Park | Google Maps

Location: Tesco Stores LTD Clifton Retail Park, Clifton Rd, Blackpool FY4 4UJ

Validated: Wednesday, October 22

Proposal: Installation of 1394 x 500WP, solar PV panels with a system size of up to 697kwp to roof.

Application: 25/0663

Location: 10 Pennystone Road, Blackpool FY2 9HL

Validated: Wednesday, October 22

Proposal: Erection of two semi-detached dwelling houses with associated garages, landscaping and parking. (Application under section 73 to vary conditions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 18, 19, and 21 attached to planning application 21/0007 to amend site, internal layout, and elevation plans, agree materials and profiling, agree boundary treatments, agree drainage details, agree soft landscaping and ecological enhancement, and agree construction management plan).

Application: 25/0757

Top Gun Tools & Fixings is loooking to get solar panels | Google Maps

Location: Units C & D, Building 3, Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool FY4 2RP

Validated: Wednesday, October 22

Proposal: Installation of roof mounted 24.3kW solar panels (Prior Approval)

Location: 43 Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 1LL

Validated: Thursday, October 23

Proposal: Installation of new shop front.