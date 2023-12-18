News you can trust since 1873
Gaynor Lord: Police confirm body found in River Wensum is missing mother-of-three

Police have confirmed that a body pulled from a river is that of missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord

By Emma Downey
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:05 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 15:49 GMT
The 55-year-old had been missing for a week after last being seen on Friday, 8 December.

Her clothing and jewellery were found in Wensum Park in Norwich by a member of the public that evening. Her mobile phone was later found nearby, and a major police operation was launched to trace her.

Officers previously said there was a “high probability” that 55-year-old Ms Lord went into the River Wensum in Norwich, where a search was being conducted by the specialist dive team.

At about 12pm, officers could be seen recovering a body from the river in a black bag.

The discovery came after the orange buoy was positioned about 100 metres down stream from where the focus of the search had been the day before.

In a short statement, the force said: “Police searching for missing Norwich woman Gaynor Lord can confirm a body has been found in the River Wensum.

“The body was found in the river by underwater search teams this morning and has now been recovered from the water.

“While the body hasn’t formally been identified, Gaynor’s family have been informed.

“They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

A Home Office post-mortem examination over the weekend confirmed no signs of third-party involvement in her death.

Formal identification took place on Sunday, said Norfolk Police.

Early indications are that Ms Lord drowned, though full toxicology reports are being completed before a cause of death can be established.

