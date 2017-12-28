Developer refused permission to build new homes in Poulton appeals Wyre Council’s decision

A developer refused permission to build 30 homes on land off Hardhorn Road in Poulton has lodged an appeal against Wyre Council’s decision.

Planners rejected Wainhomes (North West)’s bid because of the ‘severe impact’ it said the development would have on the road safety and capacity, documents revealed.

Robert Wordsworth, case officers at the Planning Inspectorate, which will have the final say, said he had received the company’s appeal form and documents.

Wainhomes, which has also recently submitted its application, said in papers its development ‘would result in a number of significant and overriding economic and social benefits that include the creation of jobs and the provision of much-needed choice and quality to the local housing market’.

Highways England offered no objection, though the county council’s highways department said the scheme had ‘very poor’ consideration for sustainable transport, and said it ‘would have a severe impact on highway safety’.

“Due to a combination of the location – remote from services, schools, employment, etc – and poor public transport provision – two-hour bus service – the development will be car dominant.”