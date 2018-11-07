Coastguard rescuers called to incident - while singing ON STAGE at Remembrance Service

Coastguard rescuers from Fleetwood were called to help search for a missing person last night - while singing on stage at a remembrance service the Marine Hall.

The team was leading a packed hall of more than 400 people in singing the famous seafarers hymn 'For Those in Peril On The Sea' when their pagers went off at around 9.40pm.

A spokesman said: "We had just finished the very last line and, with a flourishing of the conductor's baton, the band had reached the crescendo of the hymn, when 'beep, beep, beep, beep'!

"With a quick wave, the team, dressed in our 'Sunday best uniform', departed the Remembrance Service, jumped in the CRV [Coastguard Rescue Vehicle], and made our way to Fleetwood police station to join the rest of our team.

"We don't know who was more shocked - the band conductor, the High Sheriff of Lancashire, the mayor of Wyre, the audience, or us!

"The look on our faces must have been priceless."

Following an extensive search of the docks and marina, seafront, and high tide line along to Rossall, with the help of the Knott End Coastguard team, the rescuers were stood down at 1.30am today with nothing found.