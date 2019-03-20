The big events to look out for in Blackpool in 2019 Get the diaries out. This year will mark the 125th birthday of the Blackpool Tower and The Grand Theatre and there will be a year-long programme of events to the milestones. Here are some of the great highlights visitors have to look forward to in 2019 from the season launch. Blackpool will once again host the UKs only Nickelodeon SLIMEFEST shows over the October half-term with the six concerts already close to selling out 0 Buy a Photo Plans are already underway for the Blackpool Illluminations free switch on event in association with MTV - acts are yet to be announced jpimedia Buy a Photo Blackpool's Grand Theatre will produce its first summer show, Around The World in 80s Days, as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations based on Jules Vernes acclaimed novel and will be packed with favourite 1980s hits. ugc Buy a Photo New weekend festivals at the Winter Gardens including Jason Manfords Comedy Festival which will take place Friday 10 May Sunday 12 May 2019 ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3