SLIMEFEST to return to Blackpool for weekend of music and mayhem

The ever popular SLIMEFEST is returning to Blackpool for a family-friendly weekend of slime, music and mayhem.

Nickelodeon UK are partnering again with VisitBlackpool to bring Nickelodeon’s SLIMEFEST back to the resort of the fourth year in a row following last year’s six sold out shows.

The slime-filled festival will l take place at The Arena at Blackpool Pleasure Beach from October 19 to 21. Tickets to the three days of music acts, special guests and big surprises have gone on sale today.

Last year 12,000 people attended The Arena at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and 9,000 litres of slime were used across the weekend.

Councillor Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council said: “We are delighted to welcome SLIMEFEST back to Blackpool for another slimy October. This is a fantastic event for families who love the mix of music and fun that promises to be another amazing event.”

Amanda Thompson OBE, managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “We are so pleased to be hosting SLIMEFEST at Blackpool Pleasure Beach again in 2019 and we are looking forward to welcoming families from across the country to the home of the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land.”

Hosted by Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, SLIMEFEST 2018 saw performances from Diversity along with music acts Busted, Becky Hill, Jonas Blue, Jack & Jack, HRVY, Max and Harvey, YouTube teen sensation JoJo Siwa, and The Thundermans star Kira Kosarin.

More information on the SLIMEFEST 2019 performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Alison Bakunowich, SVP general manager for Nickelodeon UK and Ireland said: “Now in its fourth year, SLIMEFEST 2019 promises to be yet another incredible weekend. Proving to be a huge success with families and kids alike, we’re looking forward to bringing chart topping artists, special guests and lots more slime back to Blackpool later this year.”

People can purchase tickets and find out more information at www.nick.co.uk/slime.