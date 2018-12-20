Section of the Promenade closed due to issues with 'structurally unsafe' former hotel

A section of a busy Blackpool road has been closed off due to issues with a 'structurally unsafe' building.

A section of the Promenade from the Gynn roundabout to Warley Road has been closed off from around 1pm due to structural issues with the former Sherwood Hotel.

The former Sherwood Hotel

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately it has become necessary to close a section of the Promenade from Gynn Roundabout to Warley Road as a building appears to be structurally unsafe.

“Measures are being taken now to close the road to through traffic, as well as pedestrians either side of the hotel, with access maintained for the adjacent properties up to the closure.

“The duration of the closure is at this time unknown. It will be dependent on the nature of remedial works required.”