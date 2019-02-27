Man being treated by paramedics after crash outside Blackpool's Savoy Hotel

Have your say

A man in his 20s is being treated by paramedics after a crash outside the Savoy Hotel in Blackpool.

It is not known how serious his injuries are at this stage.

The Ambulance and police, who are at the scene now, were called to Queen's Promenade after a crash between a car and motorbike this afternoon.

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said: “The collision involved a car and motorcycle.

“The road is partially blocked. We were called just before 4pm.”

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “We are treating a man in his early 20s.

“We were called at 3.52pm to reports of a road traffic collision.”