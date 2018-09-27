Cyclist 'suffers serious arm injury' after Blackpool car park collision

Have your say

An investigation is underway after a cyclist was left with a serious injury to her arm in a car park collision.

The incident took place off in a car park off Seasiders Way where the cyclist, a 54-year-old woman, suffered a serious arm injury in a collision with a silver vehicle.

She was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Now, Lancashire Police now want to identify the driver of a silver vehicle involved in the incident which took place around 7.40pm last Thursday.

Police report that the man driving the vehicle stopped at the scene and helped the woman but did not exchange details.

PC Antony Gray, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “We don’t believe the driver was at fault but are keen to trace them to complete our investigation.

“It is possible the driver was teaching his son to drive in the car park at the time of the incident.

“The driver helped the woman involved and ensured she got medical care. We would be keen to trace this person.”

If you can help police, please contact 101 or email 3068@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1171 of September 20.