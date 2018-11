Have your say

A woman from Blackpool escaped unhurt after the coat she was wearing caught fire.

The 87-year-old, a resident of Hudson Road, had been cooking when a flames caught hold of her clothing today at around 2.20pm.

Acting crew manager at Bispham Fire, Stewart Bromwich said: “She was totally fine. She’s just a bit confused.

“She had a pan on the stove and when she went to bend down it caught the back of her jacket.

“She was unhurt. The fire didn’t go any further than her jacket.”