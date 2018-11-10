Blackpool woman Aileen Rourke, aged 74, still missing

Have your say

Police are still looking for a 74-year-old woman is missing from Blackpool.

Aileen Rourke was last seen at around 10am on Thursday, November 8 in the Lytham Road area.

Police are very concerned following her disappearance.

Det Chief Insp Becky Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: "We are appealing to anyone with information about Aileen to come forward.

"Her disappearance is very much out of character and cause of serious concern to us.

"If you have seen her, or know where she is, please come forward.”

Aileen, who has an has an Irish accent, is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with shoulder-length grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and carrying a long-handled terracotta handbag.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1102 of November 8.