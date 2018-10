Have your say

Lifeboats were scrambled to help a person 'in difficulty' in Bispham.

Volunteers from Blackpool RNLI were called out in the early hours of this morning.

RNLI lifeboats scrambled to help person 'in difficulty' in Bispham

A spokesman said: “RNLI volunteers were called out at 12.30am to a person in difficulty in Bispham.

“They launched and provided safety cover until 5am while the person was helped to safety.”

Blackpool police, Lytham Coastguard, Fleetwood Coastguard, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Ambulance Service were all at the scene.