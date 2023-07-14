Zoe Ball one of the BBC’s highest earners said the menopause has started to affect her eyesight.

The BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show presenter was interviewing Billy Joel on her show when she made her health admission.

The 52-year-old Lancashire-born star said she had been experiencing menopause symptoms since its onset when she turned 46.

She said it has got so bad she can no longer see herself in the mirror.

During their chat, the 74-year-old musician joked he no longer liked to look in the mirror due to his age after Zoe complimented his looks.

Off the back of his comment, the Blackpool-born star laughed and added: “It’s a great idea, just take the mirrors down.

“My eyesight has gone with menopause, I can’t see myself, it’s great.”

Blackpool star Zoe Ball jokes to ex-husband Fatboy Slim that she tried to forget about him! (Pictured in 2015.)

It’s not the first time the mother-of-two has spoken out about some of her symptoms.

In 2021, Zoe said she experienced a common menopause symptom during an interview with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

She told The Observer: “So the interview was going great, but suddenly I could feel it coming.

“This great heat. It’s kinda damp as well, and you go quite red. My glasses were steaming up and sliding down my nose in this great heat, in this tiny room.

“And I could see Al Pacino looking at me sort of willing me to get to the end of the question, which had no point to it by now, since I was on fire.”

Zoe added she had no idea she was experiencing her first hot flush at the time.

She went on to say it took her a while to adjust to such symptoms, but was “getting there”.

“It’s a strange thing,” she added. “I look at my daughter [Nelly, 11] and think she’s about to start that journey and I’m about to end it.”